Flowmaster Super 44 and off road X-pipe

91AOD5.0LX

Feb 20, 2021

Member
Feb 20, 2021
28
7
13
Nassau County: New York
Gents,
When you hear:
1991 Stang, Stock Motor, flowmaster super 44 cat-back system with an off road x-pipe, AOD with 4:10 rear, no other mods,

1. How would you describe the sound
(distinct, aggressive, obnoxious, ok, great, horrible, no way, sucks, etc)??

2. How would you describe the sound level inside and outside the car (intolerable, fine, way to loud, regular loud, loud but awesome, loud but horrible, etc)?

I know each sound and loudness are all subjective but in general and with all opinions welcome, I’m Curious to hear from anyone with this exact same set-up or familiar with.
Anything anyone can provide about my concerns with this set up is appreciated.
 

General karthief

Aug 25, 2016

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,795
6,202
193
polk county florida
At the bottom of the page there are similar threads, people use different sentences to ask the same question. The answers are the same, many and varied, I have long tubes, 2.5" h pipe with mandrel bent pipes all the way to the gt rear bumper turned down like stock, I mention turned down at the end because that changes the sound. I don't know what brand the mufflers are, likely cheap Walker brand, sounds good to me, no drone, not loud. No cats.
 
