Flowmaster Super 44 and off road X-pipe

Gents,

When you hear:

1991 Stang, Stock Motor, flowmaster super 44 cat-back system with an off road x-pipe, AOD with 4:10 rear, no other mods,



1. How would you describe the sound

(distinct, aggressive, obnoxious, ok, great, horrible, no way, sucks, etc)??



2. How would you describe the sound level inside and outside the car (intolerable, fine, way to loud, regular loud, loud but awesome, loud but horrible, etc)?



I know each sound and loudness are all subjective but in general and with all opinions welcome, I’m Curious to hear from anyone with this exact same set-up or familiar with.

Anything anyone can provide about my concerns with this set up is appreciated.