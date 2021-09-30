fluctuating rpms 02 GT

new here, my name is nicole and i currently own a 2002 5 speed mustang gt.

she was an auction find, had 134k miles when i bought her now has 145k.



my issue is, when i cold start the engine, it’ll idle high then drop, idle high then drop. the rpms get up to a grand, then drop to a little under 500 almost seeming like it’s about to stall, this cycle continues until the engine is warmed up.

once the engine warms up, the rpms rest at 600/700 (as it should).



it still boggles my mind why every time the rpms fluctuate so drastically from a cold start, it’s a little frustrating.



i experienced this same issue when i first got the car, so i replaced the plugs and coils and it fixed the problem.

i just really hope it’s not a misfire or anything along those lines.



given the circumstances, i’m leaning towards either a vacuum leak or IAC valve.



any suggestions would be helpful and i would really appreciate it!