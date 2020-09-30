Flywheel Oil leak

H

Hybrid707

Member
Feb 26, 2020
24
1
13
18
California
Hello all once again,
I had a leak what seemed like rear main seal, when I got down to the flywheel bolts they started leaking what smelled like burned oil out of the holes for them (To my knowledge the flywheel bolts don’t go through the crank, please correct me if I’m wrong), so I assumed the rear main was leaking , when removing the original RMS there was a stream of oil draining through where the gasket used to be which I’ve personally never seen but ended up just putting in the new seal. After doing so there is still oil leaking between the flywheel and new clutch and I’m thinking it’s the back of oil pan leaking but am not sure, do you guys have any suggestions on any other spots I should check for leaks before I pull it to do the oil pan gasket ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
robthechemist Can debri fall thru crankshaft flywheel bolt holes into oil sump? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
C complete 393w setup from air filter to oil pan pulleys to flywheel $2750 Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
R 8-bolt Flywheel for 4.6 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
9 96-98 flywheel SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M Pressure plate fingers flat when tightened to flywheel 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
A Drivetrain I Need Some Flywheel help/knowledge please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B Engine Flywheel issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Mustang ii 2.3L 4 speed manual flywheel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
H Starter wont engage flywheel 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B “Best” Budget Aftermarket Flywheel. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
T Drivetrain Flywheels and clutches 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
0 Drivetrain Best Clutch and Flywheel Combo? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Isegrim v8 Flywheel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 16
B Stock flywheel 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M 2006 4.0L Didn't Mark the Flywheel... 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
N Engine 302 Block to flywheel distance needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D Flywheel Orientation?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
N Clutch and flywheel SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S Is this flywheel usuable? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
S Engine 90-flywheel and balancer for 331 stroker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Fischers7 Fox 27oz flywheel 157 tooth 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S For Sale 88 Mustang flywheel and clutch for sale Drivetrain Parts 2
H 1966 Mustang 289 flywheel info needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
M Flywheel problems 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
T Flywheel starter issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S 1970 mustang - torque converter won’t mate to flywheel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
F Drivetrain New setup grinding flywheel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T trying to use 1979 clutch facing and pressure plate on 1978 flywheel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
A Flywheel And Spacer Install Question. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
B Help,anyone Know,balance Specs,for 96,3.8l Manuals Flywheel And Hormonic Balencer, And 97,auto.,flex 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M SOLD Hays 650 Clutch Billet Flywheel Hydraulic Throw Out Bearing Drivetrain Parts 1
T Flywheel Bolts Size? 1 Inch Or 11/16 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Mustang5L5 Are These Flywheels Usable Or Scrap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
T Flywheel/clutch Need Replacing? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Leighton Canal Flywheel Shim! Please Help! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
1hot87gt Performance Flywheel 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
6 Help Me Build A 400-425hp(flywheel)351 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
3 4.6 To 5.4 Swap Flywheel 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
JB_Boss69 SOLD Spec Twin Disc T5 Clutch, Plate & Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 0
Jason 302 SOLD 03/04 Cobra T56 Tranny, Clutch, Flywheel, Bellhousing, Driveshaft, Etc Drivetrain Parts 1
O 99 To A 95 Engine Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
C Old Spec Billet Flywheel: 28 Or 50? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Sean_S197 Clutch/flywheel Compatibility Question 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
James Herbert 347 Flexplate/flywheel Help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Stay Shady V6 Flywheel Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
kingleodiorio Flex Plate Or Flywheel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S Clutch And Flywheel Help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Stress Fractures In Flywheel. Worth Resurfacing? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Expired Ram Hdx Clutch And Stock Ford Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 0
C Drivetrain Flywheel? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom