Flywheel Oil leak

Hello all once again,

I had a leak what seemed like rear main seal, when I got down to the flywheel bolts they started leaking what smelled like burned oil out of the holes for them (To my knowledge the flywheel bolts don’t go through the crank, please correct me if I’m wrong), so I assumed the rear main was leaking , when removing the original RMS there was a stream of oil draining through where the gasket used to be which I’ve personally never seen but ended up just putting in the new seal. After doing so there is still oil leaking between the flywheel and new clutch and I’m thinking it’s the back of oil pan leaking but am not sure, do you guys have any suggestions on any other spots I should check for leaks before I pull it to do the oil pan gasket ?