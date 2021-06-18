I replaced my starter and found a lot of damage to the teeth on my flywheel. She starts again but I can hear the starter hang up sometimes. Last year I searched and came up empty handed. So I decided to do another search for a stock flywheel. Looky what I found.....
https://www.moderndriveline.com/sho...ii-10-billet-flywheel-148-tooth-28oz-balance/
They come in 28 and 50oz !!!!!!!!! The holy grail is now readily available!!!!!!
