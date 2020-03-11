Drivetrain Flywheels and clutches

T

Titusvillefox89

New Member
Jan 22, 2020
12
0
1
30
Titusville FL
Need some help with this as it's the daily.
93 lx 2.3 gunna be doing the clutch and everything related. Already got the kit, stock oem replacement. While I'm doing the pilot bearing I'm going to be doing the rear main as well. My question is what direction should I go as far as a flywheel as it would have to be done in a day and i dont have a machine shop anywhere near me. It closed months ago. I dont know what to look for cause of the whole balancing thing. Was wanting to go with a lighter flywheel. But it's not neccessary at all.
Tia
 

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

Peckerwood Shop Manager
5 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
321
115
63
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
If your 2.3 is not modified (like swapped in a SVO) I would just grab one from AutoZone and Toss it in with the new Clutch Kit. This can be done within 3 hours max as long as you have the tools and can get the car lifted up high enough.

I just replaced one last Saturday in my garage. Worst thing bout it all was getting the car high enough.
 
