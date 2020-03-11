Need some help with this as it's the daily.

93 lx 2.3 gunna be doing the clutch and everything related. Already got the kit, stock oem replacement. While I'm doing the pilot bearing I'm going to be doing the rear main as well. My question is what direction should I go as far as a flywheel as it would have to be done in a day and i dont have a machine shop anywhere near me. It closed months ago. I dont know what to look for cause of the whole balancing thing. Was wanting to go with a lighter flywheel. But it's not neccessary at all.

Tia