wow im glad I did some research. It appears fms sells 2 different sets of lifters for our application. One necessitates head removal to fit in the bore. Those are the ones with 3 rings around the center section. evidently the ones designated with an H at the end of the part number (which are more expensive) are the correct ones to use if you do not want to remove the heads.



I ended up ordering a set of DNJs which at least from the picture look to be the correct ones. plus the online vendor advertises free one day shipping.