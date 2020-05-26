Engine fms roller lifters

R

rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
744
13
29
margate NJ
wow im glad I did some research. It appears fms sells 2 different sets of lifters for our application. One necessitates head removal to fit in the bore. Those are the ones with 3 rings around the center section. evidently the ones designated with an H at the end of the part number (which are more expensive) are the correct ones to use if you do not want to remove the heads.

I ended up ordering a set of DNJs which at least from the picture look to be the correct ones. plus the online vendor advertises free one day shipping.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S FMS E303 Roller Cam for sale! Engine and Power Adder 0
S SVO FMS 1.6 3/8" Stud Mount Roller Rockers & Edelbrock RPM Air Gap Carb Intake Engine and Power Adder 3
C Will FMS Roller Rockers work on my TFS heads? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Busted07 FMS Hydraulic roller listers (are these the ones i need?) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
ReGReT HELP - FMS Roller Rockers - Heads Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
BlakeusMaximus What Are Fms 140 Gauges Worth By Themselves? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
95Cobra302 Fms Rpm Extender 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
W Expired Fms X303 Crate Motor Engine and Power Adder 2
elarm1 SOLD FMS Cobra Brake Caliper Brackets Wheels Tires Brakes 2
elarm1 SOLD FMS Rear Brake Caliper brackets Wheels Tires Brakes 2
des89stang SOLD Fms Cobra Brake Master Cyl, Proportioning Valve & Distribution Block Wheels Tires Brakes 11
MeanMussy Fs: Fms Billet Flywheel (50oz-in, 157 Tooth) Drivetrain Parts 0
8 Gt40p Fms Headers Not Fitting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D F/s New Fms Billet Steel 50oz Flywheel And Systemax Intake. Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
U Fms Mass Air Conversion Wiring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B fms intake manifold? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
281pony FMS 351w swap headers, questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
ratio411 FMS 'C' coil springs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
90 lx convert For Sale 3.55 FMS gears for 8.8. Drivetrain Parts 0
J fms a/c delete install/water pump studs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
giddyup306 FMS Mini Starter Vs. DB Electrical Mini Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Edelbrock Performer heads and FMS 1.6 rockers Engine and Power Adder 4
G Edelbrock Performer heads and FMS 1.6 rockers. Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
S Aeromotive Rails/Regulator/Adapter/Lines, Pro M 80mm MAF for 30's, FMS 42LB Injectors Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
nitroracer FMS N-302 Long Tubes & Hi-Po Like Manifold Exhaust 0
04MystiCobra FS- Brand new FMS 80lb Injs Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
T Tration lok from 2007 GT or FMS M-4204-F318C? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
T Is my FMS M-4602-G Driveshaft Authentic? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
C FMS 30Lb Injectors FS Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
C 94-95 FMS Cobra Upper intake and 75MM TB Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
S Edelbrock Vic Jr, 6061 Elbow, Rails, Crossover, FRPS Adapter, FMS 30's for 4.6 2v! Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
S WTS FMS 3.55 gears NIB 150 Shipped Drivetrain Parts 0
SnwMnkys GT500 Brembo brake setup FMS M-2300 Wheels Tires Brakes 4
K FMS 42lb INJECTORS BRAND NEW IN THE BOX! Engine and Power Adder 2
J FMS Hose replacment kit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
L FMS newer Part # gears?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C Are FMS injectors color coded? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Chern_889 Quick GT40P Header Q, will FMS Fit?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Mustang5L5 Are the FMS HD upper control arms decent? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
1993SSP FMS B springs, Shock/strut suggestion from Advance Auto ... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S FMS A/C Delete = Power steering leak now Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S FMS A/C Delete PITA Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B fms Xcam question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B FMS "B" spring users.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
T To Hell with the FMS thermostat housing! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
F FMS D/S Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
fiveohlxhatch FMS F springs - coupe only? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Prime Lord 245/45/17's on FMS C Springs? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
DJHA90 IAC on FMS 65mm TB same as our Stock?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
T FMS VALVE COVERS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Similar threads
Top Bottom