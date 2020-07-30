Fmx gear selection problems

I have a 351c with the fmx trans. I am having problems with the gear selecting from park - 1st.
When I was in line I put it in park and I tried the engine off, then I turned it back on I Dropped it to reverse and it went in, then I dropped it to neutral and it went into neutral, then dropped it to drive then 2nd then 1st and it didn’t engage. I turned the engine off and back on dropped it to reverse Andy he car went forward.

next day, I started the car and I dropped it to reverse it still went forward and after that I dropped it to neutral and it engaged dropped it to drive nothing happened dropped it to 2nd it went in reverse then dropped it to 1st and it was in Drive with all 3 gears worked.

Has anyone else experienced this problem.
 

