Just curious if anyone would know this answer or if anyone has did the swap can answer this. I have a 1969 mach 1, 302 and fmx. If I swap the FMX to a C4, Is the shifter linkage rod the same as a 1967 or 1968. I can't seem to find anyone who sells a C4 Shifter linkage rod for a 1969 mustang. Not even CJ Pony. Assumption is the same, but rather know the fact.



thanks