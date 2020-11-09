fmx transmission needs warm up before driving

1969 mustang, rebuilt 302 with 200 miles, FMX transmission



Hi just wandering if anyone else has these problems with a fmx transmission. Have a 2200 - 2500 rebuilt stall converter. it was a sunny 9 cel / 48 fah outside. Let the car warm up for 4 minutes before driving it. Always happens , car revs up to almost 4000 rpm but barely moves. After 10 minutes of driving it on side streets or when thermostat hits 150, i can then take it out on the busy roads and it drives with no issues thereafter. Seems like the first 10 minutes rpm will spin 3500 - 4000 and car will go about 10 - 15 miles...... after that 45 minutes of driving is no problem.



anyone else have these issues with the fmx transmission ?