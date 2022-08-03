FNG here

I have a 69 Coupe ("Real" Mustang), love it, signed up to pick brains or even sell and move on. Live in the hills of SW Virginia near Kingsport, Tn. Owned several over the years, mostly 66's loved them all. Old guy......... first new car was a 72 340 Challenger ordered from Tate Dodge in Glen Burnie, Md! Yeah, should have never sold but upon my return from the Tonkin Gulf I kinda lost interest, the 500 Kawasaki I bought was my death wish at that time..........
 

