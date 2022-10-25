Hope everyone is doing well?
Well I have a quick question and dont know what forum to post this one. Just what the title says. I cant seem to locate the pigtail connections that connect to the fog lights.
I have New fog lamps but someone cut out the connectors from the wiring harness. Does anyone know where to get these? They are oval and male ends.
Thanks!
-Rick
