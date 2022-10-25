Electrical Fog Light Lamp end Pigtail

R82148V

R82148V

Active Member
May 26, 2020
121
36
38
.....
Hope everyone is doing well?

Well I have a quick question and dont know what forum to post this one. Just what the title says. I cant seem to locate the pigtail connections that connect to the fog lights.
I have New fog lamps but someone cut out the connectors from the wiring harness. Does anyone know where to get these? They are oval and male ends.

Thanks!

-Rick
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics
Replies
11
Views
901
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
89notchDude
Electrical 89 dash harness wires
Replies
6
Views
510
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
89notchDude
89notchDude
L
Electrical 90-93 cluster in a 1987
Replies
1
Views
236
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
K
Third brake light
Replies
2
Views
181
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
11
Views
1K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu