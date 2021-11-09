Electrical Fog Light LED Bulbs?

Swhitney

Feb 11, 2019
Oregon City
I recently started replacing all of my 1992 mustang GT bulbs with LEDs, and I came across the fog lights and was a bit stumped. Does any one have a part number for a direct replacement? Also, as a side note, I replaced all the headlight and taillight bulbs with LEDs, then I ran into a blinker problem where the blinks became very delayed. Is there a better blinker relay to overcome the little amount of power that the LEDs pull? I litterly had to put standard bulbs back in to the blinker bulbs spots just to get my blinkers to work correctly. :)
 

