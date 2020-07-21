Electrical Fog light plugs???

E

Espo720

New Member
May 4, 2016
22
1
3
30
Hey guys my 90 lx was sort converted into a cobra by the previous owner. He slapped the gt front end on with the fogs but they don’t work.

I’ve traced everything with a test light and get juice at the plugs when the headlights and fog switches are on, but neither light comes on. I bench tested each fog and they do indeed work, so I cleaned the connections and gave em dilectric grease. Still not lighting though. Any ideas? I’ve noticed those oval plugs aren’t sold anywhere and don’t want to cut things up if I don’t have to.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


E

Espo720

New Member
May 4, 2016
22
1
3
30
General karthief said:
Black wire at the connector is ground, check it at the connector by the fog light
Click to expand...
Alright will check in the am. There’s no separate pigtail that peels outta the harness for ground?

I appreciate ya checking for me, I don’t have a garage built yet at our new house so I turned the shed into a shop but don’t have power up there yet. Once it gets dark it gets difficult, we live on a mountain so its darkkkkkk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R 1966 Mustang Coupe Wiring 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Conformist Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
dstewart291 Fog light relay fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
ebowie LMR fog light brackets 95GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
wolfheads Fog light switch 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
90sickfox Does any one else wish the 18 amd 19 fog lights were lower ??? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Nightstang00 Electrical Testing fog light switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
A Halo fog light wiring 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J having problems after replacing battery with instrument panel, fog lights, and flashers 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
90sickfox 2019 Why doesn't anyone make fog lights ?...aaarrrggghh 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
a_bartle 1998 Convertible, Wiring Fog Lights as DRLs... SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
A Paint and Body gt fog lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
a_bartle Fog light question... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
swooshdave Paint and Body Intro Thread and 2019 Fog Light Conversion Question 2015+ Specific Tech 0
Blown88GT Electrical '87-'93 GT Fog Lamp & Main Light Switch Fix Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B For Sale Unique 2007 Ford Mustang V6 Premium - with Modifications S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
Essn95 Fog Light Mod issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Essn95 Sn95 Fog light mod issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
E Installing Fog Lights on a 98 V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
bchampion Fog Lights Mounted Behind Grill on a '67-'68 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
A Fog Light on Project Eleanor(v.3) help. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 11
H 2000 Gt Fog Light Bulb Upgrades 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 2010 Gt Headlight Wiring 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
CtCarl Fog Light Lens Replacement? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
JMGlasgow Fox 1993 Gt Fog Lights Won't Turn On 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Robert. A Kelsesky Paint and Body Regarding Fog Lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
95BlueStallion SOLD 87-93 Gt Fog Light Bar With Like New Fog Lights Interior Exterior Parts 1
S Mod Write Up On The Envoy Fog Lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Ice428 No Running Lights/dash/fog 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
cbanakis Paint and Body Stalker 5 Inch Round Fog Lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E SOLD 1990 Gt Front Bumper/lights/fog Lights Interior Exterior Parts 2
EKyellow65 Electrical 65 Mustang Fog Lights Blinking - Help! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Sun Dropsz I Need Some Help Fog Light Light And Headlight Light Not Working 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Mark_LB Fog Lights For V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
unforsaekn Changing The Fog Light Socket Good Or Bad? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Woody1232 Expired Marchal Fog Lights And Covers Interior Exterior Parts 6
R Fog Light And Tail Light Wiring. SVT Tech Forum 0
R Roush Fog Lights For 2014 Gt 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
P 2006 V6 Fog Light Install 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
S Electrical No Odometer Lights No Fogs No Dome Light Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M 93 Mustang Fog Light 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Going Loud SOLD '13-14 Gt Upper Grille (no Fog Lights) Interior Exterior Parts 1
B Halo Fog Light Grill Install 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 2003 Mustang Fog Lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Morimoto Xb Fog Lights Installed 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 1
B Custom Fog Lights? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D SOLD Fs Raxiom Chrome Fog Lights - Ccfl Halo (13-14 Gt) Interior Exterior Parts 0
V 05 California Special. Lower Bumper Fog Light Install 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Ruffkid43 SOLD Raxiom Halo Fog Lights And Taillights + More Interior Exterior Parts 5
dradis Grill Fog Lights In 2010-12 V6. Anyone Done It? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom