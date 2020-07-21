Hey guys my 90 lx was sort converted into a cobra by the previous owner. He slapped the gt front end on with the fogs but they don’t work.



I’ve traced everything with a test light and get juice at the plugs when the headlights and fog switches are on, but neither light comes on. I bench tested each fog and they do indeed work, so I cleaned the connections and gave em dilectric grease. Still not lighting though. Any ideas? I’ve noticed those oval plugs aren’t sold anywhere and don’t want to cut things up if I don’t have to.