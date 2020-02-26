Fog light relay fix

Hello, i am aware of the fog light/headlight wiring to switch melting issue i came across my own when doing the return to the oem gauges. a lot of people say to add a relay in the system to alleviate that. excuse my ignorance but two questions. 1. should i do this for only the fogs or are there other high heat trouble issues i am unaware of (first foxbody owned under a year. so still learning excuse my ignorance) 2. can you guys post some helpful links or threads where you have done this to fix your own by adding a relay into the system. would be my first time adding a relay into a vehicle as such. i have also seen to just get led fog bulbs which is super easy to do but i feel that's to easy and not a complete fix.



thank you all in advance for the help i apologize if this thread is somewhere else already and i missed it.