Fog light relay fix

Hello, i am aware of the fog light/headlight wiring to switch melting issue i came across my own when doing the return to the oem gauges. a lot of people say to add a relay in the system to alleviate that. excuse my ignorance but two questions. 1. should i do this for only the fogs or are there other high heat trouble issues i am unaware of (first foxbody owned under a year. so still learning excuse my ignorance) 2. can you guys post some helpful links or threads where you have done this to fix your own by adding a relay into the system. would be my first time adding a relay into a vehicle as such. i have also seen to just get led fog bulbs which is super easy to do but i feel that's to easy and not a complete fix.

thank you all in advance for the help i apologize if this thread is somewhere else already and i missed it.
 

That fog light switch is the main issue for a gt. The ignition switch also has issues with overheating. The only way I've found to help it is to clean it with electrical cleaner, remove and squeeze the pins in the connector just a little, and apply dielectric grease to them when reinstalling. Coat the pins before putting them back in the connector and the ignition switch.

Make sure battery is disconnected when taking the pins out of the connector, veryuseful.com has good wiring diagrams for our cars.
 
Alright, i got replacement switch and wiring and will be soldering them in this weekend, so i will be sure to add those touches also, Also thank you for the site reference i did not know that existed it does look very useful lol
 
