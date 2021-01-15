So I recently tackled the project of re doing all the wires behind my headlight switch on my 89 GT. It’s always had weird affects on my car like the headlights seem to pull a crazy amount of power and my fog lights turn on when the headlights are turned on.Upon taking the switch out I saw that there was nothing plugged into the fog light switch at all. I did also see that the Blue/Black wire and the Tan colored wire were just wrapped together. So I ordered a new headlight switch and fog light switch harness and switch. The picture above is what the current wiring looked like which is why I didn’t feel bad about re doing all of it. It was a mess. So after i finally got everything done and made sure to do it all right I wired up the fog light switch correctly and it still does nothing and the fog lights still come on even though they aren’t wrapped together anymore.What could be causing this? I really suck at wiring and have next to no knowledge on anything wiring. So I’m really lost and confused and a little irritated that I spent all that time and money rewiring it just for it to not work. Any help is greatly appreciated. Here are a few more pictures of before and after the job below. I know my work doesn’t look the best but it’s my literal first time ever doing anything like this.