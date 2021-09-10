BeaverMeat
New Member
-
- Sep 4, 2020
-
- 23
-
- 1
-
- 3
-
- 37
This is a 5.0 swapped Volvo… I need to trick the computer so I can install an engine light and have it work properly. It’s showing two codes because of the swap. Secondary fuel circuit fault and clutch position sensor fault.
I have no idea where to start to find where the wires go from the ECU. Some of wires on the pigtails have been cut off flush. Where to start? Lol
I have no idea where to start to find where the wires go from the ECU. Some of wires on the pigtails have been cut off flush. Where to start? Lol