Foot Hill's supercharged efi Fastback

So after 20 years (purchased the long-block assembly salvaged 5.0 donor car in 1995)And help from some of you I spent a weekend installing harness and hooking up all the sensors required to make the eng. run. (Original wiring was a mess and cut/hacked up so I removed all and will replace with new at later date)Placed 5.0 fuel tank onto nearby table and ran fuel hoses to eng. rail. Primed and circulated fuel system till solid stream of fuel came from return line.Poured water into radiator (mounted with one bolt) then noticed small leak at driver side block freeze plugTried lightly tapping it to slow/stop leak and plug just shot into water jacket!!At this point I wasn't going to let a little thing like "no water"stop me from starting this virgin eng up that night so I pulled the dist. Primed oil pump and via ign switch started it up.Yeah!!! It fired right up!Let it run for maybe 30 seconds and got super excited to finish this thing.I'm now researching brake and fuel system and looking into aluminum driveline, fuel system and brake m/c and proportioning valve.This car will be a street/strip hot rod restromod and my wife is as excited and I am to get it going.Thanks for reading and all future help that I know I'll need.