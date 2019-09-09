schaner78
For Sale, a 1993 Triple Black Mustang GT Convertible with the Black leather interior, exterior, and convertible top and a 5spd. transmission. These cars are becoming harder to find. The chassis of this car has 153k miles on it, but the motor has about 25k's. The motor is a Ford Racing Performance E303 engine with the GT40 intake and GT40P heads and a Bassani exhaust system. The hood is the Cobra R cowl hood and the trunk features a 93 cobra wing. The interior has been upgraded with a vent mounted 3 Phantom gauge cluster (oil pressure, water temperature, and volts). It also still has the original cassette player that came with the car in 1993. The car does have AC however, though, it is currently not hooked up and would require a charge. The car is currently located in Hamburg, Pennsylvania and is not registered or inspected currently, but it does run and drive with no issues.
The car does have two dents in the cowling from the hood hitting that area. There is no damage to the fiberglass hood.
The price for the car is $11,500, obo.
Please email at [email protected] me with any questions or for additional photos. I can also help arrange the shipment of the vehicle, but the actual cost of shipping is the sole responsibility of the buyer.
