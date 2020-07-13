For Sale For Sale - 1996 Mystic - #1985/2000

Up for sale is my 1996 Mystic Cobra. It is build #1985 out of 2000. I have all documentation that it is a mystic, including letters from Ford and SVT verifying. I also have the original window sticker as well. (A copy of the window sticker is shown but I have the actual one framed).

Location: Springfield Ohio

Currently has 76,xxx miles. Asking price is 11k (See below for details). Title in hand!

Car is stock under the hood, just a CAI and new battery last year.

Short throw shifter and exhaust (H-pipe).

Not 100% certain on the gears but from experience they feel like 3.73s.

Put on a set of black AMR 18’’ wheels last year. Has 295 Toyo Proxes on the rear with maybe 1000 miles on them. Kumho’s on the front (same mileage)



Outside condition is 9.5 out of 10. The only blemishes are very few rock chips on front bumper but not many, especially for the ’96. (No holes drilled in bumper either)

Inside condition is 7.5 out of 10. The usual wear and tear of an interior, especially for a 96. (Floor mats, seat creases, etc).



**The only issue currently is there is no A/C. Had it recharged last year and ended up having a leak in between the AC clutch/compressor. Ordered a new compressor and will be installing once received to fix this.

Thanks for looking!
 
