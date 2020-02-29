Modification List:

Heads – Custom Ported & Polished, 3-angle valve job

VT Stage 2 high lift cams

Comp Valve Springs

MAC Underdrive pulleys

97GT Fuel rail with Aeromotive Fuel Pressure Regulator

24lb Injectors

MSD Superconductor wires

BBK shorty headers (Brand new 2019)

2 ½ inch BBK Off-Road H-pipe, with AP(Flowmaster) Cats welded on

2 ½ inch 2-Chamber Flowmaster catback w/turndowns welded on

Tunable Induction Cold Air Intake w/K&N Filter

77mm Pro-M Mass Air Flow Sensor

70mm Ford Motorsport Throttle Body

C&L Upper Intake Plenum

SVE Cobra style brake kit w/13 in rotors in front / red calipers

3.73 Ford Motorsport Gears

Koni Sport adjustable struts / shocks

Pro3i Caster camber plates

H&R Sport springs

Subframe connectors welded under body

MAC rear upper / lower control arms

Aluminum Driveshaft

Spec Stage II Racing clutch

Steeda Tri-Ax short throw shifter

Custom White face LED gauges with chrome bezels

Steeda racing pedals

Suncoast Creations Ram Air Hood

Saleen S-281 spoiler

Billet front grill

Short billet antenna

Cobra-R 17x9 wheels with BFG G-sport 255s in front / BFG KDW 285s rear

Custom HID-converted Euro style headlights

Clear taillights and side markers in rear quarter panel

I do not have the original remote for keyless entry, only 2 keys I had remade. The original remote was lost.

The stereo that was installed in this car doesn’t turn on all the time, it may be a loose wire or needs to be replaced, it was an aftermarket one installed years ago.

Location of car: Las Vegas, NVDrivetrain: 5-speed manualColor: Yellow exterior / Black Leather interiorMileage: 76250I am selling my pride and joy for the last 19 years. I am the second owner of this beauty, and have done many necessary upgrades to this car to make it look better, run better, handle better, and be safer on the road than any stock GT from this year. This car sounds amazing, with open ported heads, cams, and a custom exhaust with turndowns, you will not hear another mustang on the road like it. The block has been recently swapped with a stock 2001 GT block just last year, for a lower compression since original head swap, and has less than 300 miles since the swap. With all new gaskets, this is essentially a brand new motor. I originally planned to supercharge this motor, but I unfortunately am no longer able to hold onto this beauty and need to let it go. I am looking for a buyer who will take as good care of this car as I did. Serious buyers only.This car has been garage kept the entire time I have owned it (19 years), and it is a non smoking vehicle.See below for list of modifications, there are many.Last on dyno = 292RWHP / 312RWTQ (about 345hp / 365 tq on motor)Engine:Intake & Exhaust:Drivetrain / Suspension / Brakes:Interior / Exterior:This car is in near perfect condition. There are only a few non-working items on this car: