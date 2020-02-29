ssoussana
Location of car: Las Vegas, NV
Drivetrain: 5-speed manual
Color: Yellow exterior / Black Leather interior
Mileage: 76250
I am selling my pride and joy for the last 19 years. I am the second owner of this beauty, and have done many necessary upgrades to this car to make it look better, run better, handle better, and be safer on the road than any stock GT from this year. This car sounds amazing, with open ported heads, cams, and a custom exhaust with turndowns, you will not hear another mustang on the road like it. The block has been recently swapped with a stock 2001 GT block just last year, for a lower compression since original head swap, and has less than 300 miles since the swap. With all new gaskets, this is essentially a brand new motor. I originally planned to supercharge this motor, but I unfortunately am no longer able to hold onto this beauty and need to let it go. I am looking for a buyer who will take as good care of this car as I did. Serious buyers only.
This car has been garage kept the entire time I have owned it (19 years), and it is a non smoking vehicle.
See below for list of modifications, there are many.
Modification List:
Last on dyno = 292RWHP / 312RWTQ (about 345hp / 365 tq on motor)
Engine:
Interior / Exterior:
This car is in near perfect condition. There are only a few non-working items on this car:
Buyer will pay for shipping if not local pickup, and provide and schedule for pickup of car to be shipped.
Engine:
- Heads – Custom Ported & Polished, 3-angle valve job
- VT Stage 2 high lift cams
- Comp Valve Springs
- MAC Underdrive pulleys
- 97GT Fuel rail with Aeromotive Fuel Pressure Regulator
- 24lb Injectors
- MSD Superconductor wires
- BBK shorty headers (Brand new 2019)
- 2 ½ inch BBK Off-Road H-pipe, with AP(Flowmaster) Cats welded on
- 2 ½ inch 2-Chamber Flowmaster catback w/turndowns welded on
- Tunable Induction Cold Air Intake w/K&N Filter
- 77mm Pro-M Mass Air Flow Sensor
- 70mm Ford Motorsport Throttle Body
- C&L Upper Intake Plenum
- SVE Cobra style brake kit w/13 in rotors in front / red calipers
- 3.73 Ford Motorsport Gears
- Koni Sport adjustable struts / shocks
- Pro3i Caster camber plates
- H&R Sport springs
- Subframe connectors welded under body
- MAC rear upper / lower control arms
- Aluminum Driveshaft
- Spec Stage II Racing clutch
- Steeda Tri-Ax short throw shifter
- Custom White face LED gauges with chrome bezels
- Steeda racing pedals
- Suncoast Creations Ram Air Hood
- Saleen S-281 spoiler
- Billet front grill
- Short billet antenna
- Cobra-R 17x9 wheels with BFG G-sport 255s in front / BFG KDW 285s rear
- Custom HID-converted Euro style headlights
- Clear taillights and side markers in rear quarter panel
