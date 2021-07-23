knadsady
New Member
-
Jul 22, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 32
OEM genuine Ford Mustang LED taillights from 2013-2014 but will fit 2010-2014 model years. These have sequential turn signals and are an easy plug-and-play upgrade for 2010-2012 models. Factory part numbers: DR3Z13404A, DR3Z13405A.
Excellent condition with NO cracks, NO broken tabs, and NO major blemishes. They do have regular wear and tear such as microscratches from car washes.
I recently purchased these for my 2012 GT500 but unfortunately don't like how they look with my color combination. These lights are in great working order so buy with confidence.
I would prefer to sell these locally (Northeast Ohio) to save on the shipping costs/hassle, but of course these are available for shipping.
These OEM lights are in high demand, so I'm fairly firm on price. However, I will consider reasonable offers. The only trade I would consider is Borla ATAK axle backs for 2011-2012 GT500 (part #11799).
Asking $900 OBO. Images attached
