OEM genuine Ford Mustang LED taillights from 2013-2014 but will fit 2010-2014 model years. These have sequential turn signals and are an easy plug-and-play upgrade for 2010-2012 models. Factory part numbers: DR3Z13404A, DR3Z13405A.



Excellent condition with NO cracks, NO broken tabs, and NO major blemishes. They do have regular wear and tear such as microscratches from car washes.



I recently purchased these for my 2012 GT500 but unfortunately don't like how they look with my color combination. These lights are in great working order so buy with confidence.



I would prefer to sell these locally (Northeast Ohio) to save on the shipping costs/hassle, but of course these are available for shipping.



These OEM lights are in high demand, so I'm fairly firm on price. However, I will consider reasonable offers. The only trade I would consider is Borla ATAK axle backs for 2011-2012 GT500 (part #11799).



Asking $900 OBO. Images attached