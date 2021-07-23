For Sale [For Sale] 2010-2014 OEM Ford LED Sequential Taillights

K

knadsady

New Member
Jul 22, 2021
1
0
1
32
Cleveland, OH
OEM genuine Ford Mustang LED taillights from 2013-2014 but will fit 2010-2014 model years. These have sequential turn signals and are an easy plug-and-play upgrade for 2010-2012 models. Factory part numbers: DR3Z13404A, DR3Z13405A.

Excellent condition with NO cracks, NO broken tabs, and NO major blemishes. They do have regular wear and tear such as microscratches from car washes.

I recently purchased these for my 2012 GT500 but unfortunately don't like how they look with my color combination. These lights are in great working order so buy with confidence.

I would prefer to sell these locally (Northeast Ohio) to save on the shipping costs/hassle, but of course these are available for shipping.

These OEM lights are in high demand, so I'm fairly firm on price. However, I will consider reasonable offers. The only trade I would consider is Borla ATAK axle backs for 2011-2012 GT500 (part #11799).

Asking $900 OBO. Images attached
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210718_155309__01__01.jpg
    IMG_20210718_155309__01__01.jpg
    354.9 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20210718_172511__01.jpg
    IMG_20210718_172511__01.jpg
    192.5 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20210718_172551__01.jpg
    IMG_20210718_172551__01.jpg
    273.5 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20210718_172801__01.jpg
    IMG_20210718_172801__01.jpg
    258.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210718_172832__01.jpg
    IMG_20210718_172832__01.jpg
    392.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_20210718_172846.jpg
    IMG_20210718_172846.jpg
    231.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210718_173430__01.jpg
    IMG_20210718_173430__01.jpg
    293.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210718_173517.jpg
    IMG_20210718_173517.jpg
    181.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210718_173526.jpg
    IMG_20210718_173526.jpg
    196.6 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
For Sale 2010-2014 Ford Mustang Led Sidemarkers! Smoked / Clear / Oem! See Install Video!
Replies
33
Views
3K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
2013-2014 Mustang Rgbw Multicolor Led Board Replacements! Factory Drl Upgrade!
Replies
51
Views
8K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Mustang Fog Light Led Bulbs! Plug & Play Install! See Install Comparison Photos!
Replies
33
Views
18K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
Mustang License Plate Leds! Plug & Play Install! See Install Comparison Photos!
Replies
66
Views
17K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
napercobra
  • Locked
2010-2012 gt500 ford oem car cover new
Replies
1
Views
2K
Interior Exterior Parts
spirit73
S
Top Bottom