For Sale For Sale: 84 red GT convertible 27k miles

F

fm67gt

Member
Feb 1, 2020
21
24
13
57
Virginia
Currently for sale on Ebay.
Located in Harrisonburg, Va. 22802
Will take 10k to end the auction (ends in 3 hours) or message me after if it does not hit 8500 reserve.
Auto EFI, no rust, original top, paint and interior, paint marks and stickers still on suspension and engine. Amazing unrestored, rust free survivor.
 

