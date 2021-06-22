pearlnotchback
I’ve decided to sell my 92 notchback. I Completely disassembled and rebuilt this car in 2019 Painted inside and out with PPG tri-coat Snow White Pearl and PPG Clear coat. New drip moldings and belt molding, quarter glasses have been restored, all black trim has been re finished. Wiper hole in cowl has been shaved along with the wiper motor hole in the fire wall. I built a one of a kind cowl grille removing the washer hole and wiper hole. I installed smooth aprons and welded up any holes not being used. All wiring has been loomed and hidden in the inner fenders. The interior was redone. Dash, and all trim panels were re-dyed. New carpet, headliner and sun visors. GT seats. Florida 5.0 dash with Automoeter Phantom gauges ,pillar mounted Gauges and vent mounted gauges.
Autometer Phantom
Tach
Speedometer
Oil press
Coolant temp
Volts
Fuel level
Boost
Fuel pressure with isolator
Front Suspension.
Flaming River Manual Rack and steering shaft
UPR Tube K-member and control arms.
UPR Coilovers
Maximum Motorsprts CC Plates
Engine
306ci
JE 9:1 Forged Pistons
Eagle Rods and 4340 Steel Crank
Old School Ford B-Cam
Edelbrock Performer heads ported to 1262 intake gasket
Cobra Intake also ported to 1262 gasket
75mm accu fab throttle body
30lb injectors
Pro-m Mass air
Vortech V-1 supercharger with power pipe and calibrated fmu
Trans
Tremec 3550
Steeda Tri axe shifter
Center Force clutch
Steeda fire wall adjuster
Ford Aluminum drive shaft
Stifflers Sub Frame Connectors
Fuel system
New tank
Pro M high flow pump hanger
Aeromotive Stealth 310 pump
Aeromotive external filter
Aeromotive FP Reg
6an Stainless Braided fuel lines
Rear Suspension
BMR adjustable upper control arms
BBK lower control arms
For 3.73 gear with carbon fiber clutches.
Complete 5 lug conversion
Exhaust
Mac big tube full length headers
H pipe
Flowmaster 2 chamber exhaust
I hate to let it go but it’s time to find a new home. I’m sure there are some things I forgot to list. This car is in excellent condition. Only 2 little problems I can think of and 1 is the heater core just started leaking out the fire wall drain and 2 it needs a new speedometer cable other than that I wouldn’t hesitate for a second to drive this car across the country. I did all of the work to this car myself. I know it’s right and someone will be getting a hell of a nice car. 17000.00 OBO Im located in Oakland Tn and if you buy the car you will have to come get it and also I would like a deposit of 1000.00 so I know your serious. Please don’t hesitate to Text or Call anytime. Andy 901-569-5227 Clean Title in hand
