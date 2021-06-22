I’ve decided to sell my 92 notchback. I Completely disassembled and rebuilt this car in 2019 Painted inside and out with PPG tri-coat Snow White Pearl and PPG Clear coat. New drip moldings and belt molding, quarter glasses have been restored, all black trim has been re finished. Wiper hole in cowl has been shaved along with the wiper motor hole in the fire wall. I built a one of a kind cowl grille removing the washer hole and wiper hole. I installed smooth aprons and welded up any holes not being used. All wiring has been loomed and hidden in the inner fenders. The interior was redone. Dash, and all trim panels were re-dyed. New carpet, headliner and sun visors. GT seats. Florida 5.0 dash with Automoeter Phantom gauges ,pillar mounted Gauges and vent mounted gauges.Autometer PhantomTachSpeedometerOil pressCoolant tempVoltsFuel levelBoostFuel pressure with isolatorFront Suspension.Flaming River Manual Rack and steering shaftUPR Tube K-member and control arms.UPR CoiloversMaximum Motorsprts CC PlatesEngine306ciJE 9:1 Forged PistonsEagle Rods and 4340 Steel CrankOld School Ford B-CamEdelbrock Performer heads ported to 1262 intake gasketCobra Intake also ported to 1262 gasket75mm accu fab throttle body30lb injectorsPro-m Mass airVortech V-1 supercharger with power pipe and calibrated fmuTransTremec 3550Steeda Tri axe shifterCenter Force clutchSteeda fire wall adjusterFord Aluminum drive shaftStifflers Sub Frame ConnectorsFuel systemNew tankPro M high flow pump hangerAeromotive Stealth 310 pumpAeromotive external filterAeromotive FP Reg6an Stainless Braided fuel linesRear SuspensionBMR adjustable upper control armsBBK lower control armsFor 3.73 gear with carbon fiber clutches.Complete 5 lug conversionExhaustMac big tube full length headersH pipeFlowmaster 2 chamber exhaustI hate to let it go but it’s time to find a new home. I’m sure there are some things I forgot to list. This car is in excellent condition. Only 2 little problems I can think of and 1 is the heater core just started leaking out the fire wall drain and 2 it needs a new speedometer cable other than that I wouldn’t hesitate for a second to drive this car across the country. I did all of the work to this car myself. I know it’s right and someone will be getting a hell of a nice car. 17000.00 OBO Im located in Oakland Tn and if you buy the car you will have to come get it and also I would like a deposit of 1000.00 so I know your serious. Please don’t hesitate to Text or Call anytime. Andy 901-569-5227 Clean Title in hand