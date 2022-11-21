For Sale: Brand new Megasquirt MSPNP2, Autometer Phantom A/F gauge and laptop/software to run it.

This MS plugs right into your 94/95 Mustang harness and makes it completely tunable with the laptop and software provided.



Bought all of it in the past year and have never installed any of it so it's all brand new in the box. New, the MS is $860 plus shipping, the A/F gauge is $230 plus shipping and the laptop (also brand new) was $100 with the software (TunerStudio and MegaLogViewer) being around $80.



It's literally everything you need to have MegaSquirt in your 94/95 Mustang GT.



I'd take $1300, shipped (Cont US) for all of it,