For Sale For Sale Flaming River Manual Steering Shaft & Rack Pinion MM Bumpsteer

Well guys I'm selling my manual steering setup as the car is far from ready for the track. I'm going back to factory OEM power in the meantime so I can still tool around town with ease. I had the setup on the car literally just on the dyno. The setup has only seen about 10 miles on the street. It looks brand new still. It's all complete just bolt it up and go. I would really prefer not to ship this thing since I think shipping would be expensive due to the size of the box. I'm in San Antonio TX.

Fits 1994-2004 Mustang
Flaming River Manual Rack Part # FR1508
Flaming River Manual Steering Shaft Part# FR1509M
Maximum Motorsports Bump Steer Kit
PAID $1071.49

Asking $750
 

