For Sale For Sale in Austin, TX- 2000 Ford Lightning

C

CBaron

Member
Apr 12, 2020
14
22
13
49
Austin
I know this is not a Mustang, but I'm a Foxbody guy and there seems to be some overlap with these IMHO. If for some reason this is way out of line then please delete.

2000 Ford Lightning for sale with only 34k miles! This truck is a total creampuff in pristine condition. The interior still smells like suede! It is a very un-molested truck with the changes being CAI, Bassani exhaust and modern stereo (still have OEM head unit). If you want to own a Ford Lightning just as it rolled off the showroom floor then this one is it.
Please reach out with any questions or more details. Please don't low ball me, this truck is not overpriced, in fact it might be a little underpriced. I can be negotiable, but it needs to be in person(Austin, TX).

Asking $28,000
Feel free to text/call with any questions.

-Cody 512-six94-one3one9
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2034.jpg
    IMG_2034.jpg
    112.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_2054.jpg
    IMG_2054.jpg
    101.3 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_2058.jpg
    IMG_2058.jpg
    95.9 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_2049.jpg
    IMG_2049.jpg
    79.3 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_2053.jpg
    IMG_2053.jpg
    71.5 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_2033.jpg
    IMG_2033.jpg
    87.8 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_2060.jpg
    IMG_2060.jpg
    116.9 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
  • Locked
SOLD Fs/ft 2000 Ford Svt F150 Lightning - 13k Miles - Prestine Mint & All Stock!
Replies
2
Views
1K
Other Classifieds
97ramsst
9
L
  • Locked
2004 SVT Lightning for sale
Replies
0
Views
955
Other Classifieds
LeroyD
L
tophmac
  • Locked
Expired 2000 Mustang Saleen S/c281
Replies
3
Views
13K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
tophmac
tophmac
9
  • Locked
Expired 94gt Bolt Ons Nj $1000
Replies
0
Views
10K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
95PGTTech
9
Darkwriter77
  • Locked
For sale/trade: 1984 Mustang LX hatch 5.0 AOD CFI
Replies
1
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
FrankenStang
FrankenStang
Top Bottom