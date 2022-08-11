For Sale For Sale: Refurbished 1994/95 Spindle and hub assembly

I have a pair of refurbished 1994-95 Ford Mustang spindle and hub assemblies(Left & Right). They start as a OEM FORD spindle core and they have been completely diassembled, cleaned, examined for wear and breakage, sand blasted, and powder coated in black. Then brand new OEM quality hubs are installed and come complete with Brand New OEM Ford hub nuts and dust caps(both). All work has been professionally performed and proper torque specifications have been met! Standard length studs. These are a properly rebuilt part and done the way they should be. These are very nice pieces and buyer satisfaction is guaranteed! These come assembled and ready to be installed right out of the box! No hassle! Very high quality!



-Perfect for a 5 lug converion for a 1979-93 Ford Mustang!



-Perfect for a restoration!



Mankato, Mn.



$675.00 - PayPal / Cash

**FREE Standard Ground Shipping anywhere in the lower 48 states! 0416A101-917B-4BBD-890C-64B58181F325.jpeg 0416A101-917B-4BBD-890C-64B58181F325.jpeg
 

