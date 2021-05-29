Engine Ford 302 Identification help

9

95Cobra5Oh

New Member
Oct 17, 2020
3
0
1
23
Ohio
Hello.
I’ve had a blown up 1985 GT sitting for a while. I just traded a civic of mine for cash and what the guy claims to be as an engine out of a 1986 Ford “Station Wagon”. I’m assuming he’s referring to a Country Squire Crown Vic? My real question is are these engines LoPo or an Ho like out of my GT And if they have a roller camshaft like my Gt. Also can I use my E7 heads from the mustang on this block. I’ll disassemble the intake tomorrow and look for the spider and dog bones. I can’t seem to find much info about these model Fords and would like to have some insight. It will go into my mustang roller cam or not as long as it runs.
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Need Help With Engine Identification
Replies
0
Views
13
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95Cobra5Oh
9
Boosted92LX
Just when I think I’m out
Replies
54
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Davedacarpainter
Davedacarpainter
T
From bags to rags
Replies
0
Views
319
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Thatdodgeguy
T
R
Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
Replies
2
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RTW0223
R
MustangIIMatt
Resource Discussion How To Get The Most Out Of A Trip To The Junkyard.
Replies
0
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom