ShedBuiltMS
Member
-
- Sep 24, 2020
-
- 5
-
- 4
-
- 13
-
- 31
What's going on Stangnet. Saw there were a few other threads for people to post their setups when it comes to other components on their fox but none with dif specific info. If I missed it I will defer and crawl back into my hole!
With that being said I wanted to see what everyone here is running for difs. I have my eyes on a full list of parts and brands to pick up this winter for my re-build, My Progress Thread Seeing what ya'll do and don't like. I know there's some mismatched stuff out there that can be crossed and used with other stuff as well as stuff for new edge cars that will and will not work, dif covers, etc. Even post up a custom or hybrid setup that you may have or made.
Some info to throw down,
Street car, Drag car, Daily, weekender, All of the above? Year/V8or2.3
Size/Brand/Type (lockers, slip, spool etc.)/Ring and pinion setup/Cover setup/Transmission used
Quick review good or bad, likes and dislikes
Links to threads or your builds with rear end setups with a brief description is also a plus.
Thanks Stagnet,
Pat
With that being said I wanted to see what everyone here is running for difs. I have my eyes on a full list of parts and brands to pick up this winter for my re-build, My Progress Thread Seeing what ya'll do and don't like. I know there's some mismatched stuff out there that can be crossed and used with other stuff as well as stuff for new edge cars that will and will not work, dif covers, etc. Even post up a custom or hybrid setup that you may have or made.
Some info to throw down,
Street car, Drag car, Daily, weekender, All of the above? Year/V8or2.3
Size/Brand/Type (lockers, slip, spool etc.)/Ring and pinion setup/Cover setup/Transmission used
Quick review good or bad, likes and dislikes
Links to threads or your builds with rear end setups with a brief description is also a plus.
Thanks Stagnet,
Pat