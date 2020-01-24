It seems that a few people on here have at one time or another messed around with retrofitting the Ford Contour/Mercury Cougar dual fans. I've seen some cruddy prints of rough dimensions but haven't seen one up close and personal so I was wondering if someone would share some info on them. I'm interested in the following:



1. Whats the actual diameter of the fan blade (11", 12", more/less)?

2. How deep is it from the forward part of the actual fan blade to the back of the motor.

3. Are the original OEM yard pull units any better quality (motor/housing) than one from Dorman or another source?

4. How deep is the "shroud" section (IOW distance from the radiator core to the fan?)?



I'm only thinking conceptually, I created the picture below in Photoshop, I would cut away all the shroud, and mount the fans with tabs to an aluminum shroud with rubber flaps to allow more air to flow through the shroud when the car is going faster than 35 mph. And nope... its not for a Mustang.