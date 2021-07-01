joeblow5_0
Price: $150
City: Grand Rapids
State: Michigan
Model: 85-95 5.0L/5.8L Mustangs
Description: I have a used E-303 cam for sale, bought a few years ago, but never installed it. It looks great with no visible major wear - you can see it was used, but not abused. These are selling for $300 new, so I'm asking half.
