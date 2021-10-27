For Sale Ford lock set w/ignition key & lock, door & trunk locks E7ZZ-6121984-B

S

spellman

New Member
Oct 27, 2021
8
0
1
38
Georgetown, TX
Ford lock set with
  • Ignition key and lock
  • Doors and trunk locks only - DOOR KEY IS MISSING
E7ZZ-6121984-B
This was a spare lock set that came with a project car I bought in 2003 that never materialized.

photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

$20
Georgetown, TX


Please see my other listings. They're way better than this one! :D Or ask about other parts you're interested in -- I'm selling all of the parts -- all new -- for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some tools and Fox Mustang chassis parts.

All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.

Cort
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale PA Performance tubular K-member for Ford Mustang 79-93
Replies
1
Views
2
Suspension Parts
spellman
S
S
For Sale Auburn Pro Series 8.8" limited-slip differential for 31-spline axle shafts (Ford Racing part # M-4204-P31) w/Richmond installation kit (83-1043-1)
Replies
0
Views
2
Drivetrain Parts
spellman
S
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
0
Views
1
Engine and Power Adder
spellman
S
EarnhartBuilt
For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Replies
3
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
HemiRick
HemiRick
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom