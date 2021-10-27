Ignition key and lock

Doors and trunk locks only - DOOR KEY IS MISSING

Ford lock set withE7ZZ-6121984-BThis was a spare lock set that came with a project car I bought in 2003 that never materialized.$20Georgetown, TXPlease see my other listings. They're way better than this one!Or ask about other parts you're interested in -- I'm selling all of the parts -- all new -- for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some tools and Fox Mustang chassis parts.All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.Cort