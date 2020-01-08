I'll start by saying I'm pretty new to these cars so bare with me.
I inherited a 90' lx hatch that's been fairly modified (vortech v1 with supporting mods). The past owner is deceased so Ive got no way to ask wtf is going on. I've got a stack of service records, but they're a jumbled mess. I've been working on figuring out what exactly is on the car.
My question is about the MAF specifically. Currently it's running with 30lb injectors, 70mm throttle body, gt40 intake manifold, and the C&L 76mm MAF housing with a Ford MAF sensor (AFH55-03b. My understanding is the C&L is junk, but I'm trying to find out if the ford maf sensor is the wrong part entirely.
From what I've read that Ford MAF sensor is the stock unit for the 19lb injectors. Is that right? The sample tube has no color on it and I believe it should have the purple tube. Do I have a 76mm MAF housing that's set up for a stock motor? I'm assuming at a minimum I'll need the right sample tube and different sensor, but I'm trying to decide if I even bother with that or get the pro-m unit. Any input is appreciated.
