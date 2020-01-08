Great question. You have something that is not used much anymore, and information is limited. C&L MAFs were a lot more popular 20 years ago, like back before the internet really caught on, so Googling it isn't much help. They use the factory electronics, and everything is adjusted by the size of the sample tube. So it does have the correct electronics in it. I have personally never used one, and I can't tell you what color tube you need. Even with the correct tube, the C&Ls aren't terribly accurate.



The factory electronics are not blow through capable, meaning you can not mount a MAF with factory electronics after the supercharger, it has to be before the supercharger. The C&L should not work if it is mounted between the supercharger and the intake.



Things that would be helpful before we make a recommendation. First off, does the car have a chip in it? Is it running poorly? If so, did it run well before with that MAF in it? Where is the MAF mounted?



Kurt