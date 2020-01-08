Fox Ford MAF w/C&L 76mm housing

Rxbandits

Rxbandits

New Member
Feb 8, 2016
2
0
1
Ogden, ut
I'll start by saying I'm pretty new to these cars so bare with me.

I inherited a 90' lx hatch that's been fairly modified (vortech v1 with supporting mods). The past owner is deceased so Ive got no way to ask wtf is going on. I've got a stack of service records, but they're a jumbled mess. I've been working on figuring out what exactly is on the car.

My question is about the MAF specifically. Currently it's running with 30lb injectors, 70mm throttle body, gt40 intake manifold, and the C&L 76mm MAF housing with a Ford MAF sensor (AFH55-03b. My understanding is the C&L is junk, but I'm trying to find out if the ford maf sensor is the wrong part entirely.

From what I've read that Ford MAF sensor is the stock unit for the 19lb injectors. Is that right? The sample tube has no color on it and I believe it should have the purple tube. Do I have a 76mm MAF housing that's set up for a stock motor? I'm assuming at a minimum I'll need the right sample tube and different sensor, but I'm trying to decide if I even bother with that or get the pro-m unit. Any input is appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,614
745
204
40
Acworth, GA
Great question. You have something that is not used much anymore, and information is limited. C&L MAFs were a lot more popular 20 years ago, like back before the internet really caught on, so Googling it isn't much help. They use the factory electronics, and everything is adjusted by the size of the sample tube. So it does have the correct electronics in it. I have personally never used one, and I can't tell you what color tube you need. Even with the correct tube, the C&Ls aren't terribly accurate.

The factory electronics are not blow through capable, meaning you can not mount a MAF with factory electronics after the supercharger, it has to be before the supercharger. The C&L should not work if it is mounted between the supercharger and the intake.

Things that would be helpful before we make a recommendation. First off, does the car have a chip in it? Is it running poorly? If so, did it run well before with that MAF in it? Where is the MAF mounted?

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S SOLD Ford Racing 24lb Injectors And Pro Flow 75mm Maf Engine and Power Adder 1
Reef Blue 5.0 Ford Lightning MAF Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
mikestang63 SOLD Ford Motorsport SD to MAF Adapter Engine and Power Adder 0
Rick 91GT Expired Ford Racing Green 42# Inj And 80mm Pro-m Shorty Maf... Engine and Power Adder 4
Blown88GT Ford Motorsport MAF Conversion Kit for '86-'88 5.0 Engine and Power Adder 1
Similar threads
SOLD Ford Racing 24lb Injectors And Pro Flow 75mm Maf
Ford Lightning MAF
SOLD Ford Motorsport SD to MAF Adapter
Expired Ford Racing Green 42# Inj And 80mm Pro-m Shorty Maf...
Ford Motorsport MAF Conversion Kit for '86-'88 5.0
Top Bottom