For Sale Ford Mustang 79-93 Torque Box Reinforcement Plates

Ford Mustang 79-93 Torque Box Reinforcement Plates
There is some surface rust -- see pictures.

photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
photos.app.goo.gl

New photo by Cort Spellman

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

$25
Georgetown, TX

This is a brand new, never-used part. I bought this in early 2003 for a project that never materialized. I'm selling all of the parts for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some Fox mustang chassis parts.


All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.


Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in!
Cort
 

