Ford Racing 347 Stroker. Who has 'em?

I have the Ford Racing Performance Parts 347/450hp crate engine.

(M-6007-C347 comes w/ Forged internals).

This engine is not well suited for power adders due to the limitations of the "Sportsman" block. I am not interested in taking the engine any further than the stock set up so I will be fine.

I did a lot of research prior to my purchasing this engine and I am confident I made a good decision. I spoke with a guy that owns a company that does a lot of the warrant work for FRPP and he told me that they have had very few problems with this engine. He also has dynoed several of these engines and they all produced HP numbers in line with the 450 FWHP advertised.

I decided on this motor for the following reasons.

1) warranty 12 month 12,000

2)Reliability. It is a proven combination of parts (no guess work)

3)crate engine is shipped in a "crate" ready to install.



Now you will get many responses from this board that will suggest having a local builder put together an engine. That will be cheaper,make more power and if you have a problem you can talk directly to your builder.

Perhaps they are correct?

I was looking for a proven reliable combination that was ready to go with a warranty.

You also may get some responses that will tell you about the evil 347 and it longivity issues. That was put to bed many years ago. If the 347 is built properly you will have no problems. However just like any engine if the build is not done right you will experience problems.

Good luck,

Scott