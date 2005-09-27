Ford Racing 347 Stroker. Who has 'em?

Does anyone have one of these? Are they any good?

Hyperutectic versus Forged. Whats the difference?


There is two 347s that ford has. One has hyperutectic pistons and cast crank. The other has forged pistons and crank.


Instead of having one built, why not get one of these?


Thanks
 

Power claims are a little over-stated. Forged pistons are better for boost, if its going to stay N/A, go with the cast. I personally would rather have a builder build you an engine so that you know how it was done and hes there to address any issues. Just my .02
 
I have the Ford Racing Performance Parts 347/450hp crate engine.
(M-6007-C347 comes w/ Forged internals).
This engine is not well suited for power adders due to the limitations of the "Sportsman" block. I am not interested in taking the engine any further than the stock set up so I will be fine.
I did a lot of research prior to my purchasing this engine and I am confident I made a good decision. I spoke with a guy that owns a company that does a lot of the warrant work for FRPP and he told me that they have had very few problems with this engine. He also has dynoed several of these engines and they all produced HP numbers in line with the 450 FWHP advertised.
I decided on this motor for the following reasons.
1) warranty 12 month 12,000
2)Reliability. It is a proven combination of parts (no guess work)
3)crate engine is shipped in a "crate" ready to install.

Now you will get many responses from this board that will suggest having a local builder put together an engine. That will be cheaper,make more power and if you have a problem you can talk directly to your builder.
Perhaps they are correct?
I was looking for a proven reliable combination that was ready to go with a warranty.
You also may get some responses that will tell you about the evil 347 and it longivity issues. That was put to bed many years ago. If the 347 is built properly you will have no problems. However just like any engine if the build is not done right you will experience problems.
Good luck,
Scott
 
Well sir, what you just said is excately what my line of thinking is. Okay yeah, get some one to build you a motor. Thats fine. I dont really "know" any local builders to build a motor. Call CHP, Keith Craft or whoever and have them build one. Thats fine too. I have read FEW complaints regauding these two builders. However, IF something does go wrong what do i do about it?

And of corse, i really have only seen one 302 blow too. The block cracked. Also, how many of us have just beat the crap out of our 302HO's? And somehow it just keeps on tickin'.

I believe that the c347 block should be fine with my power adder. I run 5-6 psi with my novi. I also THINK that the hyper pistons SHOULD be fine just because that is what is in my motor now.

Do you happen to know if ford uses the shorter rod to prevent the oil intersection problem?


Thanks guys...
 
Personally, I'd go boost (forged) as I already have a blower...I just can't seem to get enough power...
 
I am not sure about the rod length in the FRPP crate engine.
I did however mention the oil loss concerns surrounding the 347 to the shop owner that I mentioned earlier and he stated that there should be no oil loss related issues.
He has no vested interest in supporting FRPP products and
based on our conversation appeared very knowledgable.
In regards to supercharging this set-up:
I have no expertise in that area.
From what I have read and heard one needs to be careful with the "Spotsman" block not to exceed 500 fwhp.
Also I am not sure if the compression ratio (9.7 to 1 nominal) is ideal for a boosted set up.
I would do some checking around before moving forward if you plan on supercharging this engine.
Keep us posted.
Scott
 
Thanks for the replies guys. I have read that the C347 does have a forged crank, rods and pistons. The price at jegs is around $3000.

Yeah, thats alot of money for that when you can probobly go to CHP or something for the same thing for about $300 less. Better motor? Maybe...Maybe not.

Deciding on a great motor/builder is more of a "gut" instinct than anything to me.

Thanks again for the information. :nice:
 
if your going to just build a motor and keep it n/a, i would go with chp. they are a proven company who has addressed the oil issues with the 347 if i remember correctly, they were the first.

you will spend alot less money too. those forged internals are wasted money in that sportsman block. i paid 1800 for my 331 shortblock, assembled with all forged internals (including crank). it was overkill for a stock block, but oh well.
 
If assembled correctly the 5.4" rod, 1.09" CH piston (where the pin intersects the ring) will not have any issues. Other wise you can build a 5.315" rod, 1.175" CH piston combo if you are worried.

I build both and leave it up to the customer.
 
I see..........


Dude, i just dont know what to do.

Ya know, sometimes you can learn a great deal on the internet about things. Sometimes, you can hear or read things that might make you worry about a problem that may or may not exist.

Rick, do you give estimates via email?

Obviously i havent made my mind up yet. I am not ready to buy yet. This will be a winter job. Maybe first of the year kinda thing. I dont have an issue with a 331 either. Just figured for the same price, get more cubes & more power.

Thanks for your information.
 
Hi. I just joined.

I have this crate engine that I bought for me 1962 Falcon Futura, but lost the car in Hurricane Harvey at the shop where the Mustang ll front suspension was getting installed. The engine has been here in my garage since I bought it. I bought it new in 2004, been in the crate the whole time. I never got another car and now we are moving out of the area. So I need to sell this amazing engine.

This is the M6007-C347, 450hp sportsman block engine. Complete with intake, factory stabbed MSD Distributor, plugs, oil pump, pan and filter, water pump. I'm even throwing in the Edelbrock Performer series 750cfm carb I bought for the engine and the March pulley set. Just add plug wires, headers, flexplate / flywheel, and go. I have over $8000 invested in these items. Engine has never been out of the bag or crate.

I'm in the Houston / Galveston area.

Because I'm moving out of the area and broke my heart when I lost the car, I just need to sell it to someone who wants this real - 460 HP engine.
 

Attachments

post in the classified, just read and follow the instructions.
 
