Ford Racing 347 Stroker. Who has 'em?

5.02GO
Founding Member
-
- Jun 26, 2001
-
- 308
-
- 0
-
- 16
Does anyone have one of these? Are they any good?
Hyperutectic versus Forged. Whats the difference?
There is two 347s that ford has. One has hyperutectic pistons and cast crank. The other has forged pistons and crank.
Instead of having one built, why not get one of these?
Thanks
