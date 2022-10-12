For Sale Ford Racing Engine Harness

This is a Ford Racing engine harness, this will also include the O2, injector harness' and the instructions (with my notes of how it was hooked up). The harness is complete with not cut wires. The injector harness has two injector plugs which are broken (another harness included for the plugs). The O2 harness is in good condition and wired for a Standard transmission, the speed sensor plug is missing ( I didn't use a stock speed sensor), so you will have to find that plug or just use a standard two wire plug. This all came off of my 62 Falcon which ran great, I upgraded to a Holley Terminator because of difficulty tuning for the 347. Asking $350
93Harness.jpeg
 
