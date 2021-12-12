Ford Racing Z2363 Crate Engine

I'm researching a replacement engine for my tired stock block and have settled on Ford Racing's "Z2363" crate engine. I suspect a solid 440 rwhp from this combo and will be adding my existing Trick Flow "Streetburner" (idle-5,500 rpm) intake. I will almost certainly have the intake extrude honed for some additional flow. Has anyone had dealings or heard anything about this crate engine? I like that it comes already assembled, has a warranty and that I can reuse the stock accessories and retain the stock height hood. The car will be street driven 95% of the time.

363 CUBIC INCH 507 HP BOSS CRATE ENGINE-Z2 HEADS-FRONT SUMP PAN

Screenshot_20211211-193846_Chrome.jpg
 

I think you’ll love the 363 . You’re not going to have any issue there .

As far as the intake I think even ported it’s a little small for that combo but it will do what you need it to. I’m a fan of a systemax2 or a trick flow r for that setup . The r over the systemax because the systemax lower has small 1250 ports until you open it up. The r would be a bolt and go
 
