Ford Racing Z2363 Crate Engine

I'm researching a replacement engine for my tired stock block and have settled on Ford Racing's "Z2363" crate engine. I suspect a solid 440 rwhp from this combo and will be adding my existing Trick Flow "Streetburner" (idle-5,500 rpm) intake. I will almost certainly have the intake extrude honed for some additional flow. Has anyone had dealings or heard anything about this crate engine? I like that it comes already assembled, has a warranty and that I can reuse the stock accessories and retain the stock height hood. The car will be street driven 95% of the time.
