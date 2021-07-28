Ford rim offset info, now with pictures.

Is there a place I can find info on stock, 5 bolt Ford rims with different backspacing?



I have a 75? Ford pick up box trailer. It has an 8” axle (probably off a car) installed upside down, under the springs. The vent was capped when I got it. I installed a vent on the top of the axle looked up shocks that would fit, and welded on shock brackets to the 8” rear end.

The problem is, when I replaced the 14” tires, I replaced the skinny car tires with 205’s with a four ply rating. There is a little bit of rubbing on the frame rails from the tires. It takes a pretty good load, but it does rub. A 1/2” spacer would do, but I’d rather just get different rims than get longer lugs and worry about load rating with a spacer.

Did Ford keep their offset standard, or is there some application I should be searching for? I can pop a hubcap and measure the pattern and center hole when the heat is not so ugly if that will help. As high as the trailer sits, I would prefer not to step up to 15” rims and new tires.

Thanks!