Ford rim offset info, now with pictures.

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
5,255
1,672
194
Kearney, NE
Is there a place I can find info on stock, 5 bolt Ford rims with different backspacing?

I have a 75? Ford pick up box trailer. It has an 8” axle (probably off a car) installed upside down, under the springs. The vent was capped when I got it. I installed a vent on the top of the axle looked up shocks that would fit, and welded on shock brackets to the 8” rear end.
The problem is, when I replaced the 14” tires, I replaced the skinny car tires with 205’s with a four ply rating. There is a little bit of rubbing on the frame rails from the tires. It takes a pretty good load, but it does rub. A 1/2” spacer would do, but I’d rather just get different rims than get longer lugs and worry about load rating with a spacer.
Did Ford keep their offset standard, or is there some application I should be searching for? I can pop a hubcap and measure the pattern and center hole when the heat is not so ugly if that will help. As high as the trailer sits, I would prefer not to step up to 15” rims and new tires.
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
880
337
83
51
More info needed...

:worthlesb

Are you currently steel or aluminum rims? Do you want to stay steel or aluminum? I am assuming you want to stay 14"?
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
5,255
1,672
194
Kearney, NE
I have 14” steel rims now with Buick hubcaps. Cheap, 14” steel rims are what I’d prefer. If I got aluminum rims got the trailer, I’d have to rattle can it with tractor enamel. The neighbors might like that, but I have other things to do.
Picture this in blue.
 

Attachments

  • 97C65BA5-279A-49C4-BEA5-97CB978DBD08.png
    97C65BA5-279A-49C4-BEA5-97CB978DBD08.png
    714.3 KB · Views: 3
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
5,255
1,672
194
Kearney, NE
So here are pictures of my ugly box trailer. I hope the pics help. The 8” car axle looks narrower than what the truck bed should take. This pic shows there is more than a hand span between the tire and fender lip. The axle is centered.
29BAAAD0-7FF4-4C07-A920-A69B7F8CD47E.jpeg
These shots show where the 14” 205’s are sometimes rubbing on the inside of the wheel wells
8CA20AF6-50F7-46CD-9989-97733F37C79C.jpeg 432B525A-03BA-4B55-B35F-1338BB2EC27E.jpeg
The narrower 195’s it came with did not rub, but the tire shop talked me into getting higher load rated trailer tires.
The pic st the end shows the spray bomb blue paint that is coming off, and the classy Buick hubcaps.

So back to my questions
1. Did Ford make different back space rims in the 5 bolt pattern of the era?
2. If they did, what vehicle used the least back set so I can junk yard shop, Flea Bay etc.?
The trailer pulls great, but I am not going to spend a lot on an old, beat up yard waste trailer. I already welded on shock brackets and added a vent tube to the now top of the axle. The PO was the one who capped off the upside down vent tube in a red neck manner.
B09041EE-0283-4D64-9533-0BC8E539D20D.jpeg 37CFF70A-B13D-4470-9EEB-1EC0F17E3A85.jpeg F09C98FA-8AA7-4F0C-86D0-DCA968EE2658.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Need help - Wheel Offset
Replies
6
Views
493
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Lawrencelaundry
L
V
WHEELS N RIMS
Replies
0
Views
276
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
VICTOIRA66
V
S
20x10.5 Rim Fitment Concerns
Replies
0
Views
394
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
SaviorOneZero
S
dvelek
Springs/1965 Fastback
Replies
4
Views
451
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
jws66m
J
9
Suspension Tires rubbing. Looking for spring recommendation
Replies
14
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
93blkcoupe
9
Top Bottom