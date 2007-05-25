Ford Rotunda EEC-IV Monitor Help Needed

I just bought one of these things and should be shipping soon. Does anyone know what overlay I need for an 86 and an 89? Anyone have a website that covers the use of the monitor? Anywhere to download a pdf of instructions to use this thing? Has anyone used this monitor? Is the matching recorder worth getting? Is it worth to track down a manual or is it pretty intuitive?If someone has the correct overlays, are you willing to scan them in and email me?Sorry for all the questions but I have an intermittent problem and swap-tonics is getting too expensive. I've tried many things over the year and two posts here!Thanks!Mikey