Ford Rotunda EEC-IV Monitor Help Needed

Mikey1968

Mikey1968

Member
Nov 1, 2003
232
0
17
Kommiefornia
I just bought one of these things and should be shipping soon. Does anyone know what overlay I need for an 86 and an 89? Anyone have a website that covers the use of the monitor? Anywhere to download a pdf of instructions to use this thing? Has anyone used this monitor? Is the matching recorder worth getting? Is it worth to track down a manual or is it pretty intuitive?

If someone has the correct overlays, are you willing to scan them in and email me?

Sorry for all the questions but I have an intermittent problem and swap-tonics is getting too expensive. I've tried many things over the year and two posts here! :bang:

Thanks!
Mikey:D
 

  • Sponsors(?)


vristang

vristang

15 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
4,790
46
109
46
Seattle
www.SeattleBlueOvals.com
I would like to hear more on this myself!

I too just picked up a Breakout Box... haven't recieved it yet...

I would think that with some time and a wiring diagram, we could make our own overlays???


jason
 
Mikey1968

Mikey1968

Member
Nov 1, 2003
232
0
17
Kommiefornia
vristang said:
I would like to hear more on this myself!

I too just picked up a Breakout Box... haven't recieved it yet...

I would think that with some time and a wiring diagram, we could make our own overlays???


jason
Click to expand...

You dog! You just won that recorder, didn't you? :rolleyes: You know you need the matching monitor for that recorder to work, right? It won't work by itself. Go to www.techcapri.com and look for a pdf for Intermittent diagnostics and there's a good start on how to use the monitor and the monitor recorder. I think www.fordfuelinjection.com gives you the wiring diagrams and pin outs.

Cheers,
Mikey
 
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,461
2,794
234
75
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
What does a Google search bring up? The Internet search engines (Google, Ask, Yahoo, etc.) have been very useful in finding odd bits of technical data.
 
vristang

vristang

15 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
4,790
46
109
46
Seattle
www.SeattleBlueOvals.com
It tried Google a little the other day.

The problem I ran into is that most of the documentation seems to only refer to the overlay number (007-00012, for example), as opposed to the application (1989 Mustang).
I haven't seen a list that provides the number for specific applications.


Mike, I will try again later...

good luck,
jason
 
vristang

vristang

15 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
4,790
46
109
46
Seattle
www.SeattleBlueOvals.com
1990 5.0 GT
1993 5.0 Cobra
1987 2.3
and something for a 2.3 Turbo (not sure what application I will get the ecu from yet...)

Thanks for asking for me...

I'll look some more tonight (unless my parts get here today!)

jason
 
Mikey1968

Mikey1968

Member
Nov 1, 2003
232
0
17
Kommiefornia
Ok! Got the index from the guy (what a nice dude! :D )

1990 5.0 GT
Listed as the following:
88-91 5.0L MA, Mustang, Overlay #26 Rev A or B

1993 5.0 Cobra
No luck here as the index appears to go only to 91

1987 2.3
and something for a 2.3 Turbo (not sure what application I will get the ecu from yet...)
Listed as the following:
87-88 2.3L Turbo, Thunderbird/Cougar, Overlay #19

Hope this helps!
Mike
 
Mikey1968

Mikey1968

Member
Nov 1, 2003
232
0
17
Kommiefornia
Oh, if anyone cares, my two applications are:

1986 5.0L SEFI SD
Listed as 86, 87-88 5.0L SFI Mustang, Capri (1984-86), Overlay #17

1989 5.0L SEFI MAF
88-91 5.0L MA, Mustang, Overlay #26 Rev A or B
 
vristang

vristang

15 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
4,790
46
109
46
Seattle
www.SeattleBlueOvals.com
Mike,
Well done!

I saw your pm, and try to reply later...

I did get my 'Monitor Diagnostic Manual of EFI/EFI' today.

Give me a day or 2 to try and scan it in...
It looks like a couple of sections are missing though... dang ebay...
But, it seems to be the only source we have for this 'old school' stuff.


later,
jason

BTW-
Overlay #19 looks to be for the LA3 processor... this is probably the most desirable ecu for the 2.3 turbo guys...
(I found one sitting on my garage shelf the other day, so I'm pretty stoked... even if I don't remember where I got it )
 
S

smokinjoe909

New Member
Jun 24, 2014
1
0
1
49
i know this is old but i am looking for overlay #26 for 89-90 5.0 maf 5 speed a good image would even work then i could create a template and would be willing to share the template after i create it cause i see tons of people are looking for the same thing email is tamermxbyjoe@gmail.com
thank you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Electrical eec-iv tools
Replies
8
Views
999
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
weendoggy
weendoggy
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
0
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Wayne Waldrep
Daily Driver Decisions....Need Honest Help
Replies
58
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BlakeusMaximus
BlakeusMaximus
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Detroiit
  • Locked
Just Some Suggestion's For Foxes
Replies
7
Views
980
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom