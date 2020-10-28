Ford won’t program?

So my cars been stuck at a shop more than 3 weeks now because getting parts is hell. Long story short I have a bad pcm. They now have the pcm but it’s not programmed for my car and Ford is saying they won’t program it anymore?????



Can anyone think of a reason why? I’m going to talk to my mechanic then call Ford myself and try to get to bottom of this because it doesn’t make any sense to me our cars aren’t that old.... it’s a 2000 GT