Fords Secret Factory Additive To Hide 5.0 Engine Tick?

I have been reading through a TON of info regarding the well known and common engine tick issue on the 2011-2019 5.0 engines. Everyone who has this issue reveals that it occurs after the first oil change. So this made me wonder if Ford uses a special motor oil additive from the factory to hide this sound from new buyers. A convenient excuse being given to those who come to close to the truth are informed that this additive is simply an engine "break-in" additive added at the factory for new engine assemblies. Has anyone ever heard of Motorcraft XL-17 additive? I have heard that this additve instantly cures the 5.0 engine tick...



After MANY YEARS Ford is now FINALLY admitting to this "typewriter" "BBQ" tick, but says it is "normal". But Ford wont give an explanation of what it is.



Let us discuss!