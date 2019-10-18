Fords Secret Factory Additive To Hide 5.0 Engine Tick?

P

Pushrod2Mod

I have been reading through a TON of info regarding the well known and common engine tick issue on the 2011-2019 5.0 engines. Everyone who has this issue reveals that it occurs after the first oil change. So this made me wonder if Ford uses a special motor oil additive from the factory to hide this sound from new buyers. A convenient excuse being given to those who come to close to the truth are informed that this additive is simply an engine "break-in" additive added at the factory for new engine assemblies. Has anyone ever heard of Motorcraft XL-17 additive? I have heard that this additve instantly cures the 5.0 engine tick...

After MANY YEARS Ford is now FINALLY admitting to this "typewriter" "BBQ" tick, but says it is "normal". But Ford wont give an explanation of what it is.

Let us discuss!
 

P

Pushrod2Mod

ALSO, online Ford Service reps on online 5.0 forums throughout the net avoid any questions regarding this, and any similar additive which cure the 5.0 tick. Very suspicious I say!
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
I don't know...but I personally know a guy that had a 2018 and was on his second engine when ford bought him out of his loan. He had less than 20k on both engines combined. Also, had 2 18s come through my job ( used dealer ) and both needed engines. One had something come apart in the timing chain area. Another had the tick and mechanical misfire.

I'm a master technician and the proud owner of a 19 ecoboost....I don't trust the new direct injected 5.0.
 
B

blackyote_317

I don't have any solid information here. Ths first engine on my 2017 was replaced due to piston slap. 2nd one developed the tick after first oil change. Was about to start on a buyback process but then I tried ceratec. Tick gone. Engine sounds so much smoother in general. I decided to keep it and have had no issues in 18k miles.

It sucks I have to add an additive every oil change and I don't think it's right but I like the car so...that's what I do.
 
5

5literPwr

I've been thinking about buying a newer model Mustang lately. But after reading an absolute flood of complaints involving ticking issues on the new 5.0 engines, I shall pass. I will stick to my old reliable pushrod 5.0 and my 4.6.
 
