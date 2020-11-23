Fort Worth Texas Newbie

scottm1211
New Member
-
- Nov 23, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 48
Hello all. getting ready to purchase my 1st Mustang and found this forum while searching and reading up. Looking forward to digging into this community.
Always wanted one, but the kids and life happens. I have some bandwidth to throw myself into the deep end.
Looking for newbie information and hoping to help as I learn as well.
Always wanted one, but the kids and life happens. I have some bandwidth to throw myself into the deep end.
Looking for newbie information and hoping to help as I learn as well.