Administrative Forum Upgrade Time

This will begin oh... Right about now.

You will probably experience weirdness and interruptions over the next few hours followed by bug fixes over the next week or so.


Yes... This [does] mean that some things that we are used to doing will need to be accomplished differently.


What things, you might ask. I dunno either :shrug:


Here we go... WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
 
