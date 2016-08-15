Engine Found Metal Piece In Cylinder... What Is It?

Hi All, I got a 2003 GT convertible that my college son is driving these days. A while back we heard a ticking noise coming from the driver side head. We were also losing coolant. Spark plug actually popped out of head and ground electrode was flattened. Did a compression test and low pressure in cylinder 7. Figured it was a blown head gasket so we made it a project and pulled the head (I'll write up our experience there at some point, big job).

In any event, we found a 1 inch piece of metal in the cylinder which is pretty hammered, also noticed that the head of the piston has a bunch of nicks and the chamber on the head has some marring where it should be smooth. Spark plug appears to be sitting way to low in the head. Also, head gasket was not compromised between cylinder and coolant passages, but was delaminated (as in layers of head gasket were easily removed from each other) I am planning to replace head, but wanted to get some feedback. First, what is this piece of metal? Intake plenum was replaced about a year ago. Wondering if something fell into head. We were pretty careful about plugging with rags when removing intake. Second, will the nicks on the top for the piston be a problem. I plan to replace head and gasket then do a compression check. Lastly, head is probably shot due spark plug issue, but would the damage to the combustion chamber be an issue. May be able to smooth down, but any professional work may not be cost effective.

Also, any other ideas on other parts to replace, thinking it would be a good time for shorty headers.
 

Doesnt really matter what it is, you need to have a machine shop check out that cylinder.
 
My Dear Friend,

Same kind of a thing happened to my engine as well. I removed it. But now I feel the engine is vibrating in high rpms. Have my crank shaft been out of shape? Could you please let me know you were able to get things back by only replacing head?
 
Been a while since I thought about this. GT was in storage for the past year or so and I plan to revisit. I did replace head, but was having a tough time trying to get the timing correct. This was an attempt to see if i could get it running. I may tinker a bit with it, but realistically, a new motor is probably the best play. I am not sure how difficult it is but seems pretty much plug and play. Clutch needs replacing and diff seal also. Engine had 200K miles on it so a replacement would probably be best. Body and interior are in great shape so it is probably worth it. I'll keep updated on effort to get the original running as a test. If the motor is coming out for machining, I will just replace the whole motor. Anyone ever do this swap?
 
