Hi All, I got a 2003 GT convertible that my college son is driving these days. A while back we heard a ticking noise coming from the driver side head. We were also losing coolant. Spark plug actually popped out of head and ground electrode was flattened. Did a compression test and low pressure in cylinder 7. Figured it was a blown head gasket so we made it a project and pulled the head (I'll write up our experience there at some point, big job).In any event, we found a 1 inch piece of metal in the cylinder which is pretty hammered, also noticed that the head of the piston has a bunch of nicks and the chamber on the head has some marring where it should be smooth. Spark plug appears to be sitting way to low in the head. Also, head gasket was not compromised between cylinder and coolant passages, but was delaminated (as in layers of head gasket were easily removed from each other) I am planning to replace head, but wanted to get some feedback. First, what is this piece of metal? Intake plenum was replaced about a year ago. Wondering if something fell into head. We were pretty careful about plugging with rags when removing intake. Second, will the nicks on the top for the piston be a problem. I plan to replace head and gasket then do a compression check. Lastly, head is probably shot due spark plug issue, but would the damage to the combustion chamber be an issue. May be able to smooth down, but any professional work may not be cost effective.Also, any other ideas on other parts to replace, thinking it would be a good time for shorty headers.