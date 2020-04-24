Engine Found problem but!!

C

Canadianfox

Member
Aug 18, 2019
17
1
13
43
Montreal
After a very long and expensive hunt for my issue with my car today I finally found it.After changing every sensor,fuel pump, injectors , ignition system etc etc .... I decided hey why not change the MAF even though I didn’t have codes coming up all symptoms I read on here added up.I bought a new Delphi MAF on rockauto popped it in and never made it out the driveway!! Every time I’d push the accelerator it would stall or knock then stall so in other words my previous problem x10.
So I opened the hood unplugged the new MAF and she runs like a champ at all rpm although she now runs pig rich.So just so everyone knows I have a BBK cold air intake that came with the car , old MAF was a walker new one Delphi , old one makes her run bad sometimes ,new one makes her not even leave the driveway.....so I’m totally lost now as to why none of these MAFs are working . What can I do now?
 

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
586
305
93
39
Try to find an OEM one from a salvage yard. Or find one from a '94-'95 Mustang and use it to see if your issue goes away. You won't be able to use your air cleaner with the one from a SN95 Mustang but it will let you know if you're on the right path.

FWIW, I went and found a MAF housing from '94-'95 T-Bird, a MAF sensor from a '94-'95 Mustang and combined the two. It works great and looks factory, it even bolts up to the same bracket. It also increased the size of the housing to 70mm.
 
