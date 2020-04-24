After a very long and expensive hunt for my issue with my car today I finally found it.After changing every sensor,fuel pump, injectors , ignition system etc etc .... I decided hey why not change the MAF even though I didn’t have codes coming up all symptoms I read on here added up.I bought a new Delphi MAF on rockauto popped it in and never made it out the driveway!! Every time I’d push the accelerator it would stall or knock then stall so in other words my previous problem x10.

So I opened the hood unplugged the new MAF and she runs like a champ at all rpm although she now runs pig rich.So just so everyone knows I have a BBK cold air intake that came with the car , old MAF was a walker new one Delphi , old one makes her run bad sometimes ,new one makes her not even leave the driveway.....so I’m totally lost now as to why none of these MAFs are working . What can I do now?