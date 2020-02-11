FOUR EYE STUPIDITY

Swapping a 351c into an 85 4 eye

Now im no jabroni with tons of cash, car is garbage and the motor isn't. The hottest in town

I'm not going for maximum power
Not maximum cool factor

Simply putting big motor into small hole

Couple of questions
I'm using the t5 still what do I need to get to match we up to the 351c I've read mixed things
Anyone have a oil pan for the cheap or recommend one. I'm not lowering the k member or anything extra like that.

Also the car is getting turned into a rally car so aif anyone knows what kinda springs/struts I can throw under her to raise her up thatd be cool

Thanks gents
-dumbguy
 

Why a Cleveland? If your going to rally the car isn't that a lot of extra weight that will just pull the nose of the car around?
 
