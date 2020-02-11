FOUR EYE STUPIDITY

Swapping a 351c into an 85 4 eye



Now im no jabroni with tons of cash, car is garbage and the motor isn't. The hottest in town



I'm not going for maximum power

Not maximum cool factor



Simply putting big motor into small hole



Couple of questions

I'm using the t5 still what do I need to get to match we up to the 351c I've read mixed things

Anyone have a oil pan for the cheap or recommend one. I'm not lowering the k member or anything extra like that.



Also the car is getting turned into a rally car so aif anyone knows what kinda springs/struts I can throw under her to raise her up thatd be cool



Thanks gents

-dumbguy