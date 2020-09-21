four lug spindle 1965 Mustang

Fellow members. I am new to this forum. Just bought a 1965 Mustang FB, inline 6 with C4 tranny, that Initially would like to improve the brakes and suspension. The spindles are four lugs and in reading it seems that the four lug spindle is too weak for disc brake upgrade. All indications carry me to purchase a new1965 or 1966 V8 spindle, but the mod would introduce changes to the steering.

Can some one comment on their experience in doing this.

A reply is appreciated.

Ger47