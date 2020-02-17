Fox 5.0 1990 T5 manual transmission issue.

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,250
8,447
224
Massachusetts
Worn 2nd gear synchro blocker ring
Damaged 1-2 slider teeth
Damaged 2nd gear dog teeth
Broken/damaged 1/2 shift fork.

Only way to know is pull the trans apart and inspect. The longer it goes, the more damage to the 1/2 slider and 2nd gear engagement dog teeth requiring their replacement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
3 1990 fox mustang no spark 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Vaughnmx Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
S New to The Form, with a wrecked Mustang! The Welcome Wagon 3
T WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
Similar threads
1990 fox mustang no spark
Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990)
Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help
New to The Form, with a wrecked Mustang!
WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone!
Top Bottom