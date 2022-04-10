fox body 1989 rpm not working

J

Jean-Marie GT

New Member
Oct 9, 2021
2
0
1
38
Quebec
hi . i have a 89 gt and my tachometer needle go down when i start the car. sometime she start bouncing but she don't react to my idle .
when a stop the car she return to is place .i refresh the weld behind the tachometer and i clean all the contact behing the cluster.

last years the needle was reacting with my idle but sometimes she was bouncing . i started last week for the first time after winter storage and now she dont react.
.can somebody can help me
thx
 

Top Bottom