For Sale Fox Body ('79---?): Front turn signal and marker lights

M

Mikesbaron

Member
Jun 1, 2019
47
0
6
47
Utah
Utah 84664
$20 per pair plus shipping.

Front bumper turn signals and marker lights (smoke). I purchased the smoke ones last year and then didn't need them when I replaced my bumper, they are like new. The other larger, square turn signals came on the car. They were removed from my 1979 Fox Body but not sure what other years they fit. $20 for a set.
 

Attachments

  • photo_2021-05-15_18-51-18.jpg
    photo_2021-05-15_18-51-18.jpg
    144.4 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_2021-05-15_18-51-17.jpg
    photo_2021-05-15_18-51-17.jpg
    150.6 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_2021-05-15_18-51-15.jpg
    photo_2021-05-15_18-51-15.jpg
    105.2 KB · Views: 0
